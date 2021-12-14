Razer intros all-new limited edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller and charging stand

Today, Razer introduced an all-new limited-edition Boba Fett wireless Xbox controller and charging stand. This remote offers a unique design themed around the galaxy’s most notorious bounty hunter, Boba Fett. The design is inspired by Boba Fett’s helmet and is officially certified by Microsoft for use with Xbox and Windows. What more does it include? Let’s take a closer look.

Razer launches Boba Fett-inspired Xbox controller

Razer’s latest controller sports a Boba Fett-inspired design that’s made to resemble the iconic bounty hunter’s helmet. “Passed down from father to son, strike fear into the hearts of the competition with a look that needs no introduction – a must-have collectible for any Star Wars fan.”

The controller sports a wireless and universal design that works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, macOS, and even iPadOS. The triggers feature a pressure-sensitive design that delivers a finer level of precision when compared to other options on the market. In addition to that, the triggers themselves vibrate for a more immersive experience all around.

You’ll also find a themed Quick Charging Stand in the package that can fully power the controller in under three hours with overcharge and overheating protection built-in. When docked, the controller and stand pair together to resemble Boba Fett’s helmet, as mentioned above. You’ll also find that everything is magnetic to ensure a solid connection between the controller and stand.

You can purchase Razer’s latest Boba Fett-inspired Xbox Wireless Controller for $179.99 starting today from the company’s website. There’s an Amazon landing page up, but it’s not available for purchase there quite yet. The only thing to keep in mind is that this likely won’t arrive before Christmas, so if speed is of the utmost importance, don’t forget about the Mandalorian controller that launched last month.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s great to see Razer continuing to launch uniquely themed controllers for Xbox setups following the launch of the Mandalorian controller last month. Whether you’re a Star Wars fan in general or love Boba Fett specifically, this controller will become an iconic part of your gaming setup.

It continues to be shown that Xbox owners can have the most fun with their controller and console designs, with Microsoft constantly bringing new ways for gamers to show their uniqueness. Not sure what we’re talking about? Be sure to swing by the latest updates for the Xbox Design Lab to take a deeper dive into what Microsoft has to offer.

