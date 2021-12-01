Here’s our first look at the upcoming 100-piece LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter

Following our report earlier in the year, the LEGO Group today is now giving us a first look at yet another upcoming set due out next year. As the year’s first Microfighter, the new miniature Razor Crest arrives with nearly 100 pieces alongside the Beskar-clad Mando minifigure. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter.

LEGO Razor Crest Microfighter launching on January 1

Stacking up to 98 pieces, the upcoming Razor Crest Microfighter has been officially unveiled to be joining the LEGO lineup come 2022. Slated to release on January 1, this one will enter at the same $9.99 price tag that we’ve come to expect from the lineup.

The build itself it quite basic given the limited assortment of bricks, but does a pretty solid job at recreating the vehicle in a recognizable way. A Beskar version of the Mandalorian is included, and fits perfectly in the compact cockpit up front.





The LEGO Razor Crest is also going to be one of the more play feature-packed microfighters in recent memory. Most notably, there are two of the all-new Stud Shooters that will be making a debut in the LEGO 2022 lineup. We’ve seen these roll out in quite a few of the upcoming wave’s sets, so the inclusion here isn’t too much of a surprise.

Though what is a bit more unique is that the rear of the ship actually has a little ramp that can fold down just like in the playscale version that was officially assembled last year. So the set designer certainly mixes things up from the Millennium Falcon that we saw to start off 2021.

Now that the Razor Crest Microfighter has been unveiled, we have yet another piece of the puzzle for what the 2022 LEGO lineup is going to look like. And all told, it seems like quite the nice little ship. It is certainly not going to replace the minifigure-scale version that many collectors already have, but should make for a great build to get younger fans in on the action.

Today’s news coincidently fits in perfectly with what we saw from the first day of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. While it’s not quite as large as the upcoming version, today builders could assemble a miniature version of the bounty hunter’s ship. Whether that’s purposeful synergy or just a coincidence, it seems like the LEGO Group might be planning things out on a whole other level for next year.

