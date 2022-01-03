Logitech’s stylish new POP Keys wireless keyboard sees first discount to $89

Amazon is currently offering the new Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard for $88.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the very first discount on the just-released peripheral at $11 off and a new all-time low. Arriving with a unique twist on Logitech’s keyboards, this wireless offering packs a unique pop art-inspired design with a rose color scheme and classic typewriter keycaps. Its mechanical switches are complemented by swappable emoji buttons that can be customized in the companion app, too. Not to mention, Logitech POP Keys sports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt USB receiver connectivity to work with everything from Macs and iPads to PCs and more. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at what to expect.

Keeping up with the unique colorway of the lead deal, the Logitech POP Mouse is a more affordable way to bring some refreshed aesthetics to your workstation for less. Selling for $40 at Amazon, this one launched right alongside the POP Keys late last fall. You can learn all about the hands-on experience in our review.

If you’d prefer something that focuses on function over form, Logitech’s ERGO K860 Keyboard is also on sale to start the week. Delivering an ergonomic typing experience, the discount to $110 also brings with it a new Amazon all-time low. It’ll work just the same with your Mac or PC, and even packs Logitech FLOW support for some added cross-machine compatibility.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard features:

Neon corals meet crushed raspberry colors on a keyboard designed for the ones who care the most, allowing you to change the game with POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard in Heartbreaker Rose . Unleash your online personality with 8 swappable emoji keys and 1 emoji menu key, all customizable via Logitech Software. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys; feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop

