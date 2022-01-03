Best Buy launches first 1-day flash sale of 2022: AirTag hits $24, Philips Hue, Beats, more

Best Buy is starting the week by kicking off its first 1-day flash sale of 2022, delivering with it a series of enticing discounts in nearly every product category. Ranging from Apple markdowns and discounted smart home gear to battlestation upgrades and more, shipping is free across the board in orders over $35. Amongst all of the price cuts, an easy highlight is one of Apple’s AirTag for $24 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Normally fetching $29, you’re looking at the best price over the past few months at $1 under our previous mention. Head below for more details.

Having just launched last year, Apple’s first step into the item finding market delivered plenty of notable features thanks to the U1 chip. Alongside the headliner of precision finding backed by an AR interface, AirTag will easily pair with your iPhone 13 and more in order to help you locate keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else you want to keep tabs on. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable Best Buy flash sale deals:

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in the latest Best Buy 1-day flash sale right here before time runs out. All of these offers will only be live through the end of today so act fast and start off 2022 with some extra savings.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!