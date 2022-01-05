Apple’s new cellular iPad mini 6 comes within $1 of the all-time low

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB for $629.98 shipped in several styles. Marking a rare discount since launching last fall, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is down from its usual $649 price tag. Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

A perfect discount to go alongside the iPad mini 6 sale above is the companion Apple Pencil 2. Designed to work in tandem together, the now $99 accessory will snap right onto the side of Apple’s latest iPad for magnetic charging and storage. Plus, it’s now on sale from the usual $129 going rate you’d pay, too.

If you’d prefer something a bit more affordable in the iPadOS department, we’re still tracking a series of $30 discounts across Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. The 9th-generation device arrives with a more affordable approach but delivers Apple Pencil support and other notable features along the way. Not to mention, new Amazon lows are up for the taking, too.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

