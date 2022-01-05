Start 2022 by saving $120 on Apple Watch Series 7 cellular models at new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45mm for $629 shipped. Normally fetching $749, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $120 off as well as the first discount on this configuration. Additional models are on sale from $369, as well.

Headlined by the noticeably larger screen that makes a debut this time around, Apple Watch Series 7 arrives with other notable features. Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking stats, there’s heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings, and more. Its added IP6X dust-resistant design lets it tag along on even more intense workouts, and the new fast charging mode supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Though if you’d rather not ditch the official Apple options, we’re tracking some rare discounts on various bands courtesy of Amazon. Starting at $29, you’re looking at a wide range of styles including the standard silicone sport bands, fabric Sport Loop, and even Nike+ editions. Peruse all of the discounts right here.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

