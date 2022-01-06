Garmin’s new Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch packs 11-day battery life at low of $350 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the new Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch for $349.99 shipped. Marking one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings from the usual $400 going rate and returns to the all-time low set once before. Garmin’s Venu 2 arrives as the brand’s latest smartwatch, rocking a circular design housing an AMOLED touchscreen and 11-day battery life. Everything is backed by various heath and fitness tracking features including everything from workouts to sleep, stress, and more. Our launch coverage details what to expect, and you can head below for more.

Those who would rather save some extra cash over bringing home the latest and greatest wearable from Garmin can opt for the original Venu instead. Currently fetching $210 at Amazon, a whole $40 less than the lead deal, you’re looking at a similar all-around experience. This one notably lacks as robust of a fitness tracking feature set, which may not be the biggest of setbacks depending on your workout routine.

Android owners hoping to score a new wearable to help with New Year’s resolutions and the like are in luck, as we’re seeing quite a few different offerings also up for grabs and on sale this week. Most notably, the TicWatch Pro 3 is down to $240, which arrives with promised support for Wear OS 3 alongside plenty of other notable features. Otherwise, this Apple Watch Series 7 discountshould be at the top of your list.

Garmin Venu 2 GPS Smartwatch features:

Suit your style with a smartwatch that’s available in two colors and features a bright AMOLED display. Know your body better with extensive health monitoring features including health snapshot, Body Battery energy levels, sleep score, fitness age, stress tracking and more. Find new ways to keep your body moving with more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, HIIT, swimming, golf and many more.

