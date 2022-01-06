LEGO debuts Year of the Tiger set alongside other upcoming freebies for Lunar New Year

Starting next week, the LEGO Group just announced this year’s annual Lunar New Year gift with purchase would become available. Debuting in honor of the Year of the Tiger, the upcoming freebie will be available on select orders alongside a LEGO Monkie Kid set, as well. Head below for all the details on the latest LEGO Chinese zodiac animal for 2022.

LEGO Year of the Tiger set launching as gift with purchase

LEGO just started off 2022 by launching a collection of all-new creations. Though when it comes to brick-built tie-ins to the Lunar New Year, builders still have just a little longer to wait. Slated to go up for sale on January 10, the LEGO Group is celebrating the occasion by also launching one of its first gift-with-purchase promotions of the year.

This time around in honor of the Year of the Tiger, builders will be able to assemble LEGO set 40491. As you can guess, the kit stacks up to a tiger in the same style we’ve seen in previous years. So if you picked up 2021’s ox or any of the other Chinese zodiac animals before, this will fit right in with your collection.





As one of the LEGO Group’s usual gift-with-purchase freebies, the only way you’ll be able to bring home one of these to your collection is by spending $85 or more starting on January 10. There’s no specific sets you’ll have to buy, making it a perfect opportunity to buy everything from the new Lunar New Year sets to everything else that just launched for 2022. The promotion will run through January 27, or until stock runs out.

Alongside the new LEGO Year of the Tiger set, builders will be able to score another freebie in that same time frame. Kicking off on January 10 as well, set number 30562 Monkie Kid’s Underwater Journey will be included in Monkie Kid or Ninjago purchases over $40. This polybag includes a single minifigure and some brick-built skeletons that definitely make it worth considering any of the new sets from the two themes.

If you haven’t already, be sure to go check out all of the other new LEGO sets that just dropped for 2022 right here. Our buyer’s guide breaks down everything you need to know and details some of our favorite builds along the way.

