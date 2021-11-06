LEGO’s annual Chinese New Year sets celebrate Year of the Tiger with 2 upcoming builds

Today, we’re getting a first look at two new LEGO Chinese New Year sets debuting for 2022. Arriving to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, there’s a pair of festive builds packed with festive elements, unique minifigures, and much more.

LEGO’s 2022 Chinese New Year sets have arrived!

As is tradition now for the LEGO Group with the year winding down, it’s upcoming Chinese New Year sets for 2022 have finally been unveiled. On the anniversary of last year’s kits, there are now two new builds fitting into the spring festive lineup in celebration of the Year of the Tiger.

First up, there’s the flagship set from the collection, the Lunar New Year Ice Festival. While we’re still waiting on part count here, the build features a City-like layout that depicts an ice skating rink alongside plenty of fitting decorations. Though the most eye-catching aspect has to be massive ice sculpture. There’s a total of 12 minifigures throughout the build, as well.

To go alongside the City-style creation, there’s also the Lunar New Year Traditions joining the lineup next year. This Chinese New Year set takes a more unique approach of what we’ve seen in the past, with the 2022 addition delivering a unique series of vignettes packed with a series of stacked cubes. Each one depicts six scenes and comes outfitted with minifigures that are right at home within the miniature builds.

Across the lineup, there are quite a few exclusive minifigures which will make the LEGO Chinese New Year sets even more enticing. There’s a unique tiger minifigure found in the Ice Festival, which pairs with more of a traditional God of Prosperity fig.

Launching for 2022

Officially going up for sale next month, you’ll be able to bring home the LEGO Chinese New Year 2022 sets on December 25 in the APAC region. Stateside builders will have to wait until January 1 rolls around with the launch of all the other new kits in order to get in on the festive action.

As of now, both price and part count have yet to be unveiled. It shouldn’t be too long until the LEGO Group takes the wrap off both of the new sets, though. In the meantime, go check out last year’s creations from the theme before they retire at the end of this year.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there may only be two kits this year, I think that the LEGO Group has done a phenomenal job at delivering something unique with its Chinese New Year lineup for 2022.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!