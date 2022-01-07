Ubisoft+ is coming to Xbox and Rainbow Six Siege launches day-one with Game Pass

Earlier this week, Microsoft and Ubisoft teamed up to announce the game studio’s first major release of 2022, Rainbow Six Extraction, would be launching day one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console, PC, and the cloud. On top of this unprecedented launch, Ubisoft is also releasing its Ubisoft+ subscription on Xbox as a separate service which offers many of the company’s famed titles. What all does this launch include, and could it be hinting at a bigger partnership in the future? Let’s take a closer look

Ubisoft is about to get a lot more involved with Xbox

While Ubisoft games have been available on Xbox basically forever, the two companies are teaming up for even deeper integration of Microsoft’s services and the studio’s titles. To start things off, Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft’s first big release of 2022, will be available on Game Pass day one for console, PC, and the cloud. That’s right, not only will you be able to play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox or PC, but also through Xbox Cloud gaming on your smartphone, tablet, computer, older Xbox, TV, or anything else that’s compatible with Microsoft’s service. Operators within the game will be able to pair up with other players from around the world to help “battle the ever-evolving alien menace which threatens the globe” on January 20.

This isn’t where the excitement ends, as Rainbow Six Extraction is only the beginning of Ubisoft’s announcements this week. The studio has had its Ubisoft+ service for quite some time, but it’s been locked to the company’s uPlay client since its release. Well, Ubisoft+ is now coming to Xbox “in the future.” The service provides access to more than 100 Ubisoft titles with a single monthly fee, similar to how Game Pass already works.

While the Ubisoft+ subscription won’t be part of Game Pass at launch, it’s not a far jump to assume that at some point it could happen. Of course, nothing has been said yet about the actual services joining forces, but if we look at history, it’s not hard to see it happening either. EA Play started out as a separate service from Game Pass and was integrated last year into Microsoft’s all-encompassing subscription service, allowing gamers to play titles from EA and Microsoft without paying two fees. And, after Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, Game Pass is now the game subscription service to beat as it has many AAA titles from various studios available to play at any time.

We don’t yet have a solid release date as to when Ubisoft+ will be launching on Xbox, but we assume it’ll be within the next few months, though we’ll keep you updated as we learn more. On the Rainbow Six side of things, Extraction launching day-one on Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate on January 20, so be sure to brush up your skills by diving into Rainbow Six Siege before the release.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ubisoft+ is a subscription that I want to have, but have never felt the need to actually pay for. There aren’t a ton of Ubisoft games that I’m super into, though Assassin’s Creed is a title that I’ve long wanted to play through. For that reason, I’ve only had Ubisoft+ for a few short months a few years ago, and haven’t really touched it since. Now that the service is coming to Xbox though, I’ll likely reconsider at some point giving it a try here or there on my Series X, and hold out hopes that one day it’s incorporated into Xbox Game Pass so I can further cut down on subscriptions and just have one all-encompassing gaming sub that lets me play titles from nearly every studio out there. The only hold out at this point is Blizzard and Activision when it comes to large studios that charge for their games, so could they be next?

