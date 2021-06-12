Today is the first major day for E3 2021, and we’re kicking things off with Ubisoft Forward. We already got a head start on things Thursday with the E3 2021 Summer Game Fest showcase and then yesterday with Microsoft’s Summer Game Fest Demo event. At Ubisoft’s event, we’re taking a look at Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as it’ll be the first AC game supported “well into its second year.” Ready to learn more? Head below for a slew of trailers and more details.

Ubisoft Forward will bring us the latest from the company’s games in various genres:

Ubisoft Forward is one of the first major events at E3 2021, and during the event we got our first look at things like Watch Dogs: Legion: Bloodline DLC, Rainbow Six Extraction, Rocksmith+, and much more. There’s plenty to enjoy here, so we’ll have all of the details, as well as trailers right here, as well as update the post as we get more information down the line. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at what we just saw at Ubisoft Forward.

Set before the events of the main game, Aiden Pearce leaves Chicago for London where he will take over a contract and reunite with Wrench and his nephew Jackson. Caught between a powerful military robotics corporation and a returning DedSec member with an opposing agenda, Aiden must rely on his grit and experience to navigate a hostile city, try to outmaneuver his enemies, and keep his family intact.

Take on the lethal and evolving Archaen threat in Rainbow Six Extraction. New gear, new abilities, new strategy. Team up with friends in 3 player co-op, and work together to learn and overcome Rainbow Six’s most dangerous enemy to date. And if one of you goes down in the containment zone, it’s up to you and your teammates to mount a rescue and make sure everyone gets out alive. Who’s Got YouR6?

Live out the rider’s fantasy as you roam free in a huge, vibrant open world, always buzzing with other players around you. Immerse yourself in iconic American national parks including Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Mammoth Mountain… all mashed up for you to shred! Squad up with your friends and compete in a wide range of multiplayer modes: feel the rush of downhill races, dominate maps in team vs team competitions, or give it your best shot in epic mass PvP races with more than 50 other players.

Rainbow Six Siege is an exciting, new approach to the first-person shooter experience that puts tactical combat and masterful destruction at the center of the action. Lead your team of unique, counter-terrorist Rainbow operators through tense and thrilling combat scenarios, and achieve victory through smart preparation and strategic improvisation. Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation® 4 and PC.

2021 marks the 20th Anniversary of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon. It’s thanks to you and your continuous support that we’re celebrating this milestone. Stay tuned! There’s still lots to come.

Curious to know where your journey with Assassin’s Creed will lead you in the coming months? Learn more about Assassin Creed Valhalla’s upcoming second expansion, The Siege of Paris, as well as free updates, Discovery Tour, and more in this Upcoming Content Recap.

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

WEREWOLVES WITHIN is a feature film based on the Ubisoft VR title of the same name. Directed by Josh Ruben (“Scare Me”), and written by screenwriter, bestselling author, and Ubisoft Women’s Film Fellowship Recipent Mishna Wolff (“I’m Down”), “Werewolves Within” is set in the small town of Beaverfield. When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of the small town, it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who – or what – lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit The ensemble cast includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall,, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler. Werewolves Within opens in theaters June 25 and on VOD July 2.

ABOUT FAR CRY 6: In Far Cry® 6, players are immersed in the adrenaline-filled, chaotic world of a modern-day guerrilla revolution. Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.

Explore and uncover mysterious secrets while meeting each planet’s curious inhabitants. Use your heroes` skills in an innovative combat system, which combines freedom of movement and strategic turn-based decision making as you take on new and familiar foes. Take control of your heroes to dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, hide behind covers… and make the best out of your turn.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

…updating

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!