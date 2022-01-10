Apex Legend gains new Arenas map Habitat in latest Dark Depths Flash Event

For its first major event of 2022, Apex Legends is breaking its norm and releasing a new map…mid-season? That’s right, in the middle of the Storm Point season, we’re getting the Habitat map as part of the Apex Legends Dark Depths Flash Event. It’s for Arenas and looks quite interesting. With two primary POIs and plenty of choices to make from the start, will you be diving into Habitat and Dark Depths tomorrow? The event runs through February 1, so there are only a few weeks to take advantage of this limited-time event. Keep reading for more details.

Will you finish the Flash Event tracker in time?

It’s been a while since we’ve covered an Apex Legends Flash Event. This time around, it’s all centered on Storm Point, which is “just one of many islands in the New Antillia archipelago.” The Habitat 4 map in Apex Legends is among the smallest islands in the chain and is known for being a Leviathan breeding ground. There’s a huge waterfall on Habitat 4, which is one of the map’s key features. The waterfall, however, has eroded the landscape and formed trenches and terraces at various elevations, which make for an interesting experience for those playing for the high ground. For the flash event, it’ll be broken down into three weeks with various prizes awarded depending on how much you complete of the tracker. There are themed cosmetics to win, as well as Holospray, weapon skins, apex Packs, and more.

There are plenty of methods to explore in this map, as well. Do you want quick high ground? To sneak? Hang back? The choices are plentiful and will make for very strategic Arenas matches. There are two primary POIs that give the high ground on opposing sides of the map, the Cave and the Nest. Starting with the Nest, you’ll find “precious, giant Leviathan eggs” that are perfect for ducking behind.

The Cave, on the other hand, offers “a sense of security and protection” given its designed around mid-range and close combat. Coming out of cover to take control of the Cave’s center is also advantageous as it overlooks the mid-field of the map, as well as one of the airdrops, giving you a leg up on your opponents.

9to5Toys’ Take

Apex Legends has been flying under the radar since we last covered it in October when Escape was released with its new features and such. Admittedly, I haven’t played this season nearly as much as previous updates, but I’ll be diving into Dark Depths with my old squad once it’s released tomorrow for some good old Apex action. Will you?

