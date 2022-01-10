Garmin’s all-new 1440p Dash Cam 67W sees first discount to $210

Amazon is offering the Garmin Dash Cam 67W and 1440p for $209.99 shipped. The first price cut for this item regularly priced at roughly $260 makes for a great deal you don’t want to miss out on. The pocket-sized dash camera holds a lot of power in a small package. An extra-wide 180-degree lens that can record 1440p HD video footage in bright sunlight or dark nights. The voice control feature lets you command stop and start to video/audio recording and can save videos automatically to view and share later. The cam automatically syncs to your smartphone and comes with a 16GB microSD card with your purchase.

If you’re looking for a dash cam for a bit of a lower price point, consider the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 1080p for $129.99 shipped. This less expensive option than the 67W and 1440p dash cam still offers many of the benefits in a mini version. The Gamin Dash Cam Mini also features a wide 140-degree lens and records in 1080p to capture video both in daylight and nighttime. Voice control features and automatically saved videos still apply for the lower-priced dash cam.

Another handy camera deal is being offered on Amazon today. The Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is going for $78.49 shipped. The smart home security camera pairs right to your home’s Wi-Fi and is backed by a 1,080- sensor and 130-degree field of vision. Arlo’s Essential Indoor Camera contains night vision, motion alerts, and a compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Garmin Dash Cam 67W 1440p features:

Tiny camera, huge protection. The car key-sized Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 with voice control (only available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Swedish) automatically records 1080p video and provides discreet eyewitness incident detection. Notice: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of this device. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use this device.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!