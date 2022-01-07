Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, Dead Bunker 2, Pocket Rogues Ultimate, more

Friday’s best Android app deals to head into the weekend are now up for the taking down below. Our Android hardware deal hub is headlined by one of the first discounts on the moto G100 Android smartphone at $150 off alongside everything else you’ll find right here. Then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps courtesy of Google Play including Pavilion: Touch Edition, Dead Bunker 2 HD, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, 1812 Napoleon Wars Premium TD, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by one of the first discounts on the moto G100 Android smartphone that has now dropped down to $450 for a solid $150 in savings. This offer is matching the best Black Friday discount we saw and now joins the rest of our Android deals right here. Just be sure to dive into today’s add-on deals like Satechi’s Quatro Wireless Power Bank and this fresh batch of Anker accessories starting from $11, including its new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger. The rest of our smartphone accessory price drops can be found right there

More Android app deals still live:

More on Pavilion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE – MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING game PAVILION throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. Guide the mysterious main character through a surreal dream-like place where reality clash with fantasy…

