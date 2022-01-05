Amazon clears out OnePlus 9 Pro with $219 discount to best price in months

Amazon is now offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,069, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday, a match of the second-best price, and within $50 of the all-time low. Delivering flagship specs for less, the OnePlus 9 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience. Other highlights take the form of a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array as well as a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display to view all of your shots on, as well as 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. So if the all-new OnePlus 10 series don’t catch your attention, today’s sale is all the more notable. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case with some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

