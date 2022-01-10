Epic Zelda Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue pre-orders drop to $72 at GameStop

GameStop is now offering pre-orders on the First 4 Figures The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue at $71.99 shipped. Down from the regular $80, this is the lowest price we have tracked on the GameStop exclusive standard edition model that is now $38 below the exclusive edition we featured back in December. This epic Zelda collectible measures about 11.5-inches tall and sits atop a magnetic pedestal to display it in all its glory. The PVC statue can easily be removed from the stand when you need to block some guardian lasers and includes a First 4 Figures collectible leaflet. Head below for more details.

You can learn more about this Zelda collectible in our previous coverage. Easily one of the more eye-catching and intriguing statues a Zelda or Nintendo fan can display in the game room, the main difference between the standard edition model above and the $110 exclusive is the LED lighting you’ll find on the more pricey edition. All of the details can be found right here.

Another sweet little collectible for Zelda fans is the 2022 wall calendar that is now marked down to $7.50 at Amazon. You’ll find that deal along with some other collectible gaming calendars ons ale in our previous roundup including the Animal Crossing New Horizons variant and more.

Then hit up our game deals roundup for a slew of notable digital Switch game deals.

More on the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield Statue:

First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest PVC collectible, the Hylian Shield from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The hero of Hyrule, Link, has tons of weapons, armor sets, and shields at his disposal when exploring the vast kingdom of Hyrule, but one of his most iconic pieces of equipment in the entire The Legend of Zelda series is the Hylian Shield. The blue front with silver borders, the Triforce symbol, and Hyrule’s crest are staples in its classic design, and this particular statue was inspired by the design from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!