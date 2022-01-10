Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing New Horizons $45, Far Cry 6 all-time low $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently $50 over at Walmart, this is a rare offer on Nintendo’s hit 2020 entry into the island building social sim. Offers on this anywhere below $50 are rare, so if you or anyone you know is looking to get in on the islander action, now’s the time to do it. While updates slowed down somewhat for the holidays, Nintendo has injected New Horizons with loads of new content since release so you can enjoy all new activities with up to four players locally or eight online. Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, SEGA Genesis Classics, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.

