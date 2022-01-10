Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing New Horizons $45, Far Cry 6 all-time low $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently $50 over at Walmart, this is a rare offer on Nintendo’s hit 2020 entry into the island building social sim. Offers on this anywhere below $50 are rare, so if you or anyone you know is looking to get in on the islander action, now’s the time to do it. While updates slowed down somewhat for the holidays, Nintendo has injected New Horizons with loads of new content since release so you can enjoy all new activities with up to four players locally or eight online. Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, SEGA Genesis Classics, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Far Cry 6 PS5/Xbox all-time low $20 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $42 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted $40 (Reg. $50)
- Double Dragon Retro Brawler Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games $25 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate$30 (Reg. $40)
- Arms $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Astral Chain $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Walmart Nintendo Switch digital sale…
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $50.50 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Octopath Traveler pre-owned from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Saint’s Row The Third Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza PlayStation digital sale from $5
- The Evil Within PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ghostrunner PSN $12 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14.50 (Reg. $20)
- Destroy All Humans 2020 $15 (Reg. $40)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Racer and Commando $20 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Sonic Mania Plus Team Sonic Racing Pack $20 (Reg. $40)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
