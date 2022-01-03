Collectible 2022 gaming calendars up to 50% off: Animal Crossing, Mario, Zelda, more from $7.50

We have spotted some great deals on 2022 wall calendars to adorn the game room including Animal Crossing, Zelda, Mario, Pokémon, and more. One standout would have to be the official Nintendo Animal Crossing New Horizons 2022 Wall Calendar at $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring full-color artwork starring “Tom Nook, the hardworking Able sisters, bug-phobic museum curator Blathers and his stargazing sister Celeste,” it unfurls to 12- by 24-inches in size. You’ll also find birthdays of Animal Crossing villagers and characters with “space for appointments and reminders.” Head below for more 2022 gaming wall calendars.

More gaming wall calendar deals:

Alongside today’s Nintendo Switch game deals and this afternoon’s promotion on Switch Online family memberships, we are also tracking a great deal on the collectible Mandalorian official behind the scenes art book. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low, this is a great way to immortalize the hit show in your Star Wars collection with hundreds of pages of glorious art work, concept sketches, and more. All of the details can be found right here.

More on the Animal Crossing New Horizons 2022 Wall Calendar:

Escape to the wildly popular world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with this 12-month wall calendar featuring favorite villagers and other characters from the beloved Nintendo video game. Every day is a day to celebrate in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons! With this 12-month calendar near, you’ll have a daily reminder of your favorite residents, including entrepreneur Tom Nook, the hardworking Able sisters, bug-phobic museum curator Blathers and his stargazing sister Celeste, lovebirds Reese and Cyrus, and many more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!