LG’s popular 55-inch C1 4K OLED TV packs HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, more at $198 off

GameStop is currently offering the LG 55-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV for $1,299 shipped. Normally fetching $1,497 at Amazon, you’re looking at the first price cut in months at $198 in savings. This is also the second-best price to date at within $2 of the all-time low set back on Black Friday. As one of LG’s latest TVs, you’re looking at the headlining inclusion of an OLED panel which comes backed by Dolby Vision HDR and a series of gaming-focused functionality. The NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support are already notable on their own, and that’s without throwing in the 120Hz variable refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports for pairing with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. There’s also a series of built-in smart streaming features to deliver a full-featured home theater experience. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable options go, LG’s A1 Series TVs are worth a look instead. You’ll notably find much of the same OLED home theater experience at a more affordable price, just with a lower-end processor, 60Hz refresh rate, and only three HDMI ports. Though considering you can keep an extra $100 in your pocket by going with the 55-inch model at Amazon, those trade-offs could very well be worth the savings.

Elsewhere in the world of home theater discounts, we’re still tracking some of the best prices to date across Amazon’s new Omni Fire TV lineup. As the brand’s first in-house offerings, you’ll find a suite of notable features like Alexa control, Dolby Vision, and more starting at $285. Otherwise, VIZIO’s M-Series Sound Bar packs Dolby Atmos and 5.1-channel audio at $300.

LG 55-inch C1 4K Smart OLED TV features:

From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED.

