Case-Mate’s AirTag Tough Sport Strap Case nearly 30% off at $10.50 + more from $9

Amazon is now offering the Case-Mate AirTag Tough Sport Rugged Strap Case for in Navy for $10.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently listed at $25 direct from Case-Mate, this one typically sells for $15 at Amazon and is now at least 29% off the going rate there. This is within cents of the Black Friday deal we tracked back in November in December of last year. Features include a unique rope-like strap affixed to the “durable” outer shell that securely snaps your Apple item tracker in place. You can learn more in our launch overage of the Case-Mate AirTag lineup right here and head below for more AirTag accessory offers.

More on the Case-Mate AirTag Tough Sport Strap Case:

Loop it. Ping It. Find It. Secure and protect the things that mean the most to you. With the durable Tough Sport AirTag Case, you can rest assured that your AirTag is in place. The innovative design features an ultra strong strap that easily loops onto your keys, luggage, purses, and anything else you want to keep track of.

