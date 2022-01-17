Sony’s latest XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds see rare discount to $248

Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $248 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at only the third notable discount since launching late last year with $32 in savings attached. In fact, we’ve only seen these new earbuds sell for less once over Black Friday. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well. Then head below for more.

If you’re in the market for a pair of earbuds that are geared more towards a specific ecosystem, we’re tracking a pair of markdowns on both Apple and Samsung’s latest. Most notably, AirPods 3 have returned to the all-time low of $140 alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 counterpart at $100. Both of these are compelling offerings to further invest in their respective platforms and will mean you can make out for less than the lead deal.

Speaking of alternates to the likes of Apple and Samsung, our guide to the best true wireless earbuds of 2021 is certainly worth a look. Out of the 15 different earbuds we reviewed throughout last year, we’ve settled on five different models that stand out from the rest. Including brands like Anker, Marshall, and more, you’ll want to check out the top contenders right here.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

