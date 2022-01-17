Details and images of Bethesda’s Starfield companion Smartwatch surface

We are getting another look at what will presumably be the soon-to-be officially announced Starfield Smartwatch. Starfield is the next big RPG from Bethesda – think Elder Scrolls in space, but likely even bigger – that’s set for release at the end of the year and now looks as though it might very well have a real-world companion smartwatch to go along with the experience. We seemingly caught a brief glimpse of the Starfield Smartwatch back in summer 2021 as part the “Into the Starfield: The Journey Begins” video Bethesda released to hype up its next open-world experience, but new details have recently surfaced with an even better look and more information on what is hopefully more than just a game-branded smartwatch. Head below for more.

New details on the Starfield Smartwatch come by way of what looks to be the device’s manual, as spotted by folks on Reddit. It comes by way of The Wand Company – a brand well-known for its real-world game replicas – and appears to be an official upcoming collector’s edition piece of kit.

Details from the manual say it can handle a slew of the typical smartwatch duties, from weather updates via your smartphone and other on-screen notifications, to tracking your steps, and other data sets via a series of different watch faces.

But as The Verge points out, the box it will likely ship in (also seen in the aforementioned The Journey Begins video), is pulled straight from the game’s teaser trailer. That, hopefully, means it will be more than just a limited-function smartwatch with a price tag almost no one wants to hear about and some branded watch faces. The new and upcoming Starfield Smartwatch might very well act as a sort of companion device for the game, displaying not only real-world data but also stats, metrics, and maybe even more directly from your journey in the game.

The Wand Company is well-known for these sorts of functional game and pop culture replicas – its Poké Ball was featured in our 9to5Toys’ Favorite Things of 2021 piece at the tail end of last year – and it appears as though Bethesda has tapped the brand for its upcoming Starfield Smartwatch.

Bethesda’s highly-anticipated title will hopefully offer its legions of dwindling fans some redemption after the abysmal experience that was Fallout 76 and is set to launch come November 11, 2022. And exclusively so, you’ll need a Series X, S, or PC to play the title by the sounds of it. Let’s just hope it’s more than just your average off-brand smartwatch with some Starfield watch faces and a cool box.

