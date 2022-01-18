LEGO debuts new 2,600-piece Ideas Globe launching next month

After getting a first look at the very beginning of the month, the LEGO Group this morning is now announcing the latest addition to its Ideas stable. The all-new LEGO Ideas Globe is finally here, stacking up to nearly 2,600 pieces in order to deliver a display-worthy recreation of the planet. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Ideas Globe officially unveiled

Alongside just being able to feast our eyes on the all-new creation, the LEGO Group’s official Ideas Globe unveils today and confirms the dimensions that we could only guess during our first look.

The entire build stacks up to 2,585 pieces, making it one of the larger sets from the fan-made platform to date. All of those bricks go toward assembling the nearly life-size globe recreation, which in this case stands over 16 inches tall. The brick-built Earth itself is 10 inches in all dimensions, while the stand adds on some extra measurements to complete the build.

As for those details, you’ll find nameplates for all of the continents and major oceans, which in fact seem to be printed elements this time around. These tiles are also glow-in-the-dark bricks, which gives the set some extra flair. The LEGO Group has also thrown in some other features like a compass as well as a miniature brick-built ship to sail around the globe.

One of the biggest unknowns was whether or not the LEGO Ideas Globe would be able to actually spin, and today’s unveil finally confirms that yes it can.

Launching on February 1

Releasing on February 1, the latest LEGO Ideas set will clock in with a $199.99 price tag. There’s no word yet on advanced availability for LEGO VIPs.

9to5Toys’ Take:

My favorite aspect of today’s unveil is that we finally get to see just how the LEGO Ideas Globe is made. We haven’t seen all that many brick-built spheres from the LEGO Group before, or at least not in a scale this large. So it’s interesting to peel back the curtain and take a look at the techniques used to deliver such an interesting model. Now I am even more excited to bring this one home to my collection come next month and to see just how the entire set comes together.

Though in the meantime before our LEGO Ideas Globe review inevitably goes live, you can check out all of the details on the LEGO Shop page right here.













