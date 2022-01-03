Here’s our first look at the upcoming near life-size LEGO Ideas Globe

Just after the all-new LEGO Ideas Sonic the Hedgehog set was unveiled and released, today we’re getting a first look at the next fan-inspired creation. Assembling a nearly life-size LEGO Globe, the latest Ideas kit will be launching later this winter with a display base and brick-built recreations of all seven continents. Head below for a first look at the new set.

LEGO Ideas Globe first look

After first being announced as being in the LEGO Ideas pipeline back in September of 2020, we’re now getting a first look at what to expect from the upcoming globe. Having beat out 24 other builds, this creation was approved in the same review round as the just-released Sonic set.

Coming to us courtesy of an early look at Russia’s February LEGO catalog, there’s just a single photo showcasing the new Ideas Globe. Though from that image, there’s plenty we can gather about the upcoming set. The most notable is that the scale has officially been confirmed.

While smaller than a standard globe, the LEGO Ideas version will still be clocking in at a respectable 10 inches wide and 15 inches tall. There’s a solid amount of detail packed into the stud-covered sphere, with each of the continents and major oceans having name plates. There’s also a compass for scale off the coast of Africa, as well. No word yet on if these will be printed elements or just stickers, unfortunately.

Sitting beneath the actual brick-built version of Earth will be an ornamental display base similar to what we saw from the Ideas Ship in a Bottle. There’s no telling if it’ll actually allow builders to spin the globe, though the design looks like that should be possible.

The biggest unknown as of now is just how many pieces are going to be used to recreate the spherical structure of the LEGO Ideas Globe. The original model submitted to the platform was over 3,600. So with the official release being smaller, we can assume it’ll likely be in the range of 2,000 pieces.

Final model versus the original

Launching in February

That puts an estimated price at around $200, though nothing is confirmed as of now. We do know that the LEGO Ideas Globe will be launching sometime in February and will arrive as an 18+ set likely only to be available from LEGO Shop to begin.

In the meantime, be sure to go check out all of the new creations that just launched on January 1

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now 15 months after first being announced, it’s great to finally see what the LEGO Ideas team has been working on with the upcoming globe. Even though we’re waiting for an official reveal to get a look at all of the details, I am pretty impressed with the build from today’s first look.

