Greenworks takes extra 25% off electric mowers, snow blowers, much more for today only

Today only, Greenworks is rolling out a new 25% off flash sale to help you lock-in off-season savings on environmentally-friendly lawn care tools and more. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll need to apply code GW2501 at checkout to cash-in on the savings. This sale includes everything from electric mowers, chainsaws, and other tools that will have you ready for spring to green snow blowers that will likely be a bit more relevant in the next month or so. In fact, there are four full pages of tools and accessories up for grabs right here to peruse. Though you can check out all of our highlights down below, too. Greenworks gear is also a favorite here at 9to5Toys.

Greenworks flash sale highlights:

Over in our Green Deals hub this week, we’re tracking a series of other environmentally-friendly deals if nothing in today’s Greenworks sale catches your eye. Ranging from all-time lows on electric vehicles to the latest Anker portable power stations and more, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

Two Greenworks 24 VOLT POWERALL batteries combine for 48 VOLTS of exceptional, better than gas power without leaving the 24 VOLT battery platform

Up To 45 Minutes Run-Time With 2 Fully Charged 5Ah USB Batteries. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique. Dual Port Charger Included

Highly efficient brushless motor provides more torque, quiet operation, and longer life

Self-propelled rear wheel drive and variable speed control for maximum traction, maneuverability, and control

