Hover-1’s regularly $600 Blackhawk Electric Scooter now down to $457.50 Amazon low

-
Green DealsHover-1
Reg. $600 $457.50

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $457.65 shipped. Having just dropped from the usual $600 going rate, you’re looking at $142 in savings, a new all-time low at Amazon, and the best price overall since June of last year. Sporting a folding design, Hover-1’s Blackhawk scooter sports a 350W electric motor with enough power to hit 18MPH top speeds. Pair that with its 28-mile range, and you’ll be well-equipped for everything from casual joyrides around to block to work commutes, trips to the grocery store, and more. Other notable features include an LCD display, removable battery for convenient charging, and a built-in headlight. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity. Not to mention, the $370 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

Otherwise, just swing by our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-conscious discounts. Notably, Snow Joe’s latest 18-inch 48V electric snow blower is on sale for the first time courtesy of Amazon, and down to $398. That’s alongside other outdoor electric tools and more all up for grabs right here.

Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter features:

Elevate your riding game with Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter in a one-level foldable design. Featuring a electronic throttle, rear disc brake with 10″ air-filled tires, and powerful 350W brushless motors that can reach a speed of 18 mph even on a 15-degree incline. Blackhawk features a removable Lithium-ion battery for easy indoor or on-the-go charging and travels up to 28 miles on a 6-hour charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Hover-1

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save $100 on the Jetson Eris electric scooter at new lo...
Gen3 Verve electric scooter and accessory bundle now $2...
SWFT FLEET e-bike delivers over 37 miles of range per c...
Ditch gas and oil with Greenworks’ 40V electric blowe...
Save 50% on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range at ...
Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 is made for kids at...
Unagi E350 electric scooter with three riding modes at ...
Sense Energy Monitor helps track down stray electrical ...
Load more...
Show More Comments