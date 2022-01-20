Hover-1’s regularly $600 Blackhawk Electric Scooter now down to $457.50 Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $457.65 shipped. Having just dropped from the usual $600 going rate, you’re looking at $142 in savings, a new all-time low at Amazon, and the best price overall since June of last year. Sporting a folding design, Hover-1’s Blackhawk scooter sports a 350W electric motor with enough power to hit 18MPH top speeds. Pair that with its 28-mile range, and you’ll be well-equipped for everything from casual joyrides around to block to work commutes, trips to the grocery store, and more. Other notable features include an LCD display, removable battery for convenient charging, and a built-in headlight. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity. Not to mention, the $370 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter features:

Elevate your riding game with Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter in a one-level foldable design. Featuring a electronic throttle, rear disc brake with 10″ air-filled tires, and powerful 350W brushless motors that can reach a speed of 18 mph even on a 15-degree incline. Blackhawk features a removable Lithium-ion battery for easy indoor or on-the-go charging and travels up to 28 miles on a 6-hour charge.

