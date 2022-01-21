Make the switch to Zigbee with these Enbrighten indoor and outdoor smart plugs from $27

Amazon currently offers the Enbrighten Zigbee Outdoor Smart Plug for $29.99 shipped. Normally fetching $46, today’s offer matches the all-time low for only the second price at 35% off. If you’re tired of dealing with slow or unresponsive Wi-Fi smart home accessories, making the switch to Zigbee is an easily recommendable solution. Today’s discount gets the ball rolling with an outdoor smart plug that forgoes connecting to your router. Instead, it’ll pair directly with everything from the latest Amazon Echo devices to eero Wi-Fi 6 systems thanks to built-in Zigbee hubs. Perfect for adding some smart home connectivity to patio lights and more this summer. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For those looking to upgrade the inside of their Zigbee smart home, we’re also tracking a discount on the GE Dual Outlet Smart Switch for $26.99 at Amazon. Normally fetching $42, this one is down to an all-time low and is only the first time on sale. This 2-port smart plug pairs with the rest of your Zigbee setup, be it directly to an Echo or another hub. It features two individually-controllable outlets, each of which sport dimming capabilities.

As compelling as Zigbee smart home accessories can be for offloading bandwidth from your Wi-Fi router, going with a more typical upgrade might be a better call. We’re tracking a collection of meross gear right now that’s not only more affordable, but also works with HomeKit out of the box. Starting at $20, you’ll be able to save on smart plug bundles and more.

Enbrighten Zigbee Outdoor Smart Plug features:

air directly with Echo Studio, Echo Show 10, or 1st and 2nd generation Echo Plus immediately out of the package for easy voice command of connected devices. No additional equipment is required for use with these Echo models. Other Alexa and Google Assistant products can also be used for voice control when connected through a compatible Zigbee hub. SMARTTHINGS USERS: The switch requires a device-type change in the SmartThings IDE to avoid being added as a “Thing.” A certified solution is in progress.

