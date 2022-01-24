AKG N700 noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones now $100 (Reg. up to $350)

Harman Kardon is now offering the AKG N700NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $99.99 shipped. Regularly up to $350 direct from HK, this set bounces between $156 and as much as $223 via Amazon third-party sellers with today’s offer being the best price we can find. Much like the AKG wireless in-ears we featured at $48 last week, you’re looking at active noise canalling headphones from a professional studio-grade audio brand. The 20-hours of battery life is joined by smartphone control over customization features, a fold flat design, a built-in mic for taking calls, a carrying case, and a full range of adapter and cables for various use case scenarios (airline adapter, a tangle-free fabric cable with one-button remote, and more). Rated 4+ stars from Harman Kardon customers. More details below.

A lower cost alternative in the ANC over-ear space is the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 set. They might not carry AKG tuned drivers, but they are even more affordable at $54 shipped with significantly longer battery life clocking in at 40-hours. The 5-minute quick charge that provides an additional 4-hours of listening time is a nice touch as well.

Alongside this morning’s Gold Box offer on the Sony noise cancelling Bluetooth headphones with up to 50% off the going rate, we are also still tracking price drops on AirPods Max. The best-in-class ANC with spatial audio support cans are now $100 off the regular price tag and you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

Swing by our headphones deal hub for even more.

More on the AKG N700NC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones:

Optimized for travel and blending first class Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology with sleek and elegant design accents, the AKG N700NC Wireless headphones deliver pure studio sound free of distortion and distraction. Crafted for exceptional performance throughout the whole noise spectrum, the Grammy awarded AKG expertise was applied to engineer the AKG N700NC Wireless Headphones, delivering warm bass response and unmatched clarity. Thanks to the 90 degrees rotating hinge and the memory foam ear cushion, the comfort-fit design treats you to hours of listening pleasure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!