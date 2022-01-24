Apex Legends Defiance update intros Mad Maggie, Control ‘capture the flag’ LTM, more

It’s that time again. February will introduce a new season in Apex Legends, this time dubbed Defiance. “Madness takes control” is the tagline here, and that madness comes in the form of Mad Maggie. We’ve heard Mad Maggie’s voice lines throughout the Apex Games before, but it’s time for her to finally make a debut as a playable character. In addition to Mad Maggie, we’re also getting a new limited-time mode and refreshed Olympus map. What else is in store? Let’s take a closer look.

New Control LTM looks fun

While Mad Maggie will be the star of this season, we’re going to start off by looking at the new Control LTM. For the first three weeks of the season, Control will be available to play. You’ll select a loadout and drop into a 9v9 experience where “teams battle to hold control points with infinite respawn.” This “capture the flag” style game mode sounds very interesting, and the infinite respawn portion sounds even better to me. I’m very excited to see where this game mode goes and can’t wait to dive in.

Now on to Mad Maggie. She’s committed so many crimes she was almost put to death according to the latest Stories from the Outlands. However, her life is spared and she’s condemned to fight in the Apex Games. But, with all of Mad Maggie’s anger and skill, the question remains who’s really being punished? While we don’t know exactly what Mad Maggie’s abilities will be, it’ll be interesting to see her dive into the Apex Games on February 8. We’ll also be getting a full launch trailer on January 27, so we don’t have much longer to wait.

We’re also celebrating the third anniversary of Apex Legends, so for the first three weeks of Defiance, you’ll be able to log in and score bonus rewards. Be sure to get on at least once per week to lock-in these exclusive rewards, otherwise they’ll be gone for good.

Olympus is getting overhauled as well. While we don’t know what’s changing, we do have a few hints. The Defiance landing page shows a graphic that has Mad Maggie’s face with what looks to be curse words over top (though it’s all blocked out). In addition to that, the text only gives us general hints, “A new view from Olympus” and “Something’s different about the floating city…but what?” are it. This doesn’t give us great detail as to what we can expect from Olympus in Defiance, but we should know more on January 27 when the launch trailer drops.

9to5Toys’ take

It’s great to see that even three years on, the free-to-play Apex Legends is still receiving consistent updates. Out of all the games I’ve played in the past three years, Apex is the one that I always come back to. There are others out there, like No Man’s Sky or Ghost Recon Wildlands that I continue to enjoy as well, but none have brought me as much joy as Apex Legends.

I’m excited for Defiance as I get back into PC gaming after taking a bit of a much-needed break, and will be warming up in the current Escape season before the big update drops on February 8. Will you be dropping into the Apex Games as Mad Maggie or another legend as part of Defiance? I’d love to know!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!