Wyze Cam V3 delivers an affordable smart home upgrade with rare discount to $30 (Reg. $36)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera with three months of the Cam Plus subscription for $29.98 shipped. Normally fetching $42, today’s offer is well under the price for just the camera itself, 28% off overall, and the best value to date. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside the bundled cloud storage plan that offers continuous recording and other perks. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If the added security benefits of an integrated LED light is worth paying some extra cash, you can currently score the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight at Amazon. This one is marked down to $34.86 delivering a new all-time low at nearly $2 below our previous mention. Aside from lacking the subscription service, you’re looking at a very similar package to the lead deal with the same Wyze Cam V3 at the base of the experience. That’s alongside the inclusions of the built-in LED spotlight, which rounds out the package.

As for other ways to upgrade your setup, this week kicked off with a series of rare Level smart lock discounts going live. If you’ve been debating finally bringing some smart home perks to the front door, the start of 2022 is the perfect time now that these price cuts have arrived starting at $183.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

