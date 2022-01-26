Anker Life Q35 ANC Headphones hit $110 (Save $20) alongside other Soundcore gear from $35

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $109.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $130 going rate, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price to date at $20 off. Arriving as the latest headphones from Anker, the new Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Anker Soundcore deals:

While this morning saw a notable discount go live on Samsung’s ANC-enabled Galaxy Buds 2 at $100, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts up for grabs in our headphones guide. Including the latest from Apple, Bose, and other brands, you can also find some additional highlights on the true wireless earbuds front in our recent feature of the best options from 2021.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones features:

Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

