Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC Earbuds in all colors down at $100 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99.99 in all colorways with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150, this is up to $50 off the going rate and a match for our previous mention. You’ll find some colors starting from $115 and $130 over at Amazon with others fetching the full $150. The latest model Galaxy Buds feature active noise cancellation with an Ambient Sound option for letting in “the sounds you want to hear.” Alongside built-in mics for taking calls and the like, they provide up to 29-hours of wireless listening time with the included Qi-enabled charging case as well as a special earbud test to ensure they fit you in the best way possible. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and head below for more.
For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds. They sell for $60 on Amazon and provide nearly as long a wireless playback time at 28-hours (Q-enabled charging case) and also include their own HearID custom EQ function alongside noise blocking tech.
Prefer to go with Apple’s earbuds? The AirPods Pro with MagSafe case are $69 off via Amazon right now alongside other models from $100 shipped right now. Head over to our previous deal coverage for all of the details on these offers right here.
More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2:
- Your Ears Never Had It So Good: Galaxy Buds2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band
- Tune Out Noises, Tune In Voices: Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment*
- Feels Good While Looking Good: Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds+; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all
