Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Wireless ANC Earbuds in all colors down at $100 (Reg. $150)

Woot is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99.99 in all colorways with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150, this is up to $50 off the going rate and a match for our previous mention. You’ll find some colors starting from $115 and $130 over at Amazon with others fetching the full $150. The latest model Galaxy Buds feature active noise cancellation with an Ambient Sound option for letting in “the sounds you want to hear.” Alongside built-in mics for taking calls and the like, they provide up to 29-hours of wireless listening time with the included Qi-enabled charging case as well as a special earbud test to ensure they fit you in the best way possible. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and head below for more.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds. They sell for $60 on Amazon and provide nearly as long a wireless playback time at 28-hours (Q-enabled charging case) and also include their own HearID custom EQ function alongside noise blocking tech.

Prefer to go with Apple’s earbuds? The AirPods Pro with MagSafe case are $69 off via Amazon right now alongside other models from $100 shipped right now. Head over to our previous deal coverage for all of the details on these offers right here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2:

Your Ears Never Had It So Good: Galaxy Buds2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band

Tune Out Noises, Tune In Voices: Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment*

Feels Good While Looking Good: Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds+; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all

