Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Clue, Vive le Roi 3, Taboo Party Game, more

It’s time for all of Wednesday’s best deals courtesy of Apple’s App Store. Alongside price drops on AirPods Max, we are also now tracking some notable deals on Apple Watch Series 6 and other models starting from $160 right here. As for the games and apps, highlight deals include Clue, Vive le Roi 3, Rad Trails!, Taboo – Official Party Game, Ginger Writer, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Vive le Roi 3: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rad Trails!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Taboo – Official Party Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bug Identifier: Bugs, Spiders: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ginger Writer: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Clue: The Classic Mystery Game: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pinnacle Climb Log: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hugo Hup: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jumpy Wheels!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro Widgets: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Focus Traveller – Flow Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tacoma: $7 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

“THE ORIGINAL HASBRO BOARD GAME – It’s the classic murder mystery! Who did it? With what weapon? In which room? There’s a high-risk party at the mansion and every guest is a suspect. Roll the dice, become a detective and let Clue begin! A PREMIUM DIGITAL BOARD GAME – There are no ads, no pop-ups and no pay-to-win limits. Once you buy the app, that’s it: unlimited multiplayer fun for you and your family and nothing to stop you solving the crime!

