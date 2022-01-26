Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, Xbox Lunar New Year Sale 80% off, more

In today’s best game deals, honk honk Xbox gamers! Untitled Goose Game is now marked down to $9.99 as part of the digital Lunar New Year event. Regularly $20, this is a 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is unfortunately still up at full price on PlayStation and Switch. This hilarious “slapstick-stealth-sandbox” has players take on the role of a mischievous goose out to ruin the day of the innocent town’s folk. “Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.” If you haven’t given it a shot yet, now’s a great time to add it your Xbox library at 50% off. And you can learn about the free multi-player update right here. Head below for more including the Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale, FIFA 22, Control Ultimate Edition, Castlevania Advance Collection, Demon’s Souls, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $52 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition$40 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 22 Switch Legacy Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $19.50 (Reg. $70)
- Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch $51 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51 ea. (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WWE 2K 22 pre-orders now live from $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
