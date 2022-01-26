Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, Xbox Lunar New Year Sale 80% off, more

In today’s best game deals, honk honk Xbox gamers! Untitled Goose Game is now marked down to $9.99 as part of the digital Lunar New Year event. Regularly $20, this is a 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. It is unfortunately still up at full price on PlayStation and Switch. This hilarious “slapstick-stealth-sandbox” has players take on the role of a mischievous goose out to ruin the day of the innocent town’s folk. “Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.” If you haven’t given it a shot yet, now’s a great time to add it your Xbox library at 50% off. And you can learn about the free multi-player update right here. Head below for more including the Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale, FIFA 22, Control Ultimate Edition, Castlevania Advance Collection, Demon’s Souls, and much more.

