Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk $20, Sekiro GOTY $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch in physical or digital form for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This one almost never gets any more affordable than this so it’s a great time to add this RPG to your library. It takes place in “sprawling environments” atop the Bionis and Mechonis, “two titans frozen in battle.” Players engage in real-time, strategic fights “by carefully positioning characters, selecting combat arts, and executing Chain Attacks.” If you’re fan of this genre, you’ll almost certainly want this one in your collection. Just be sure to scope out this extremely rare deal on Nintendo Switch consoles live right now. Head below for more including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Demon’s Souls, It Takes Two, and more.

