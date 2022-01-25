Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Chronicles $40, Tony Hawk $20, Sekiro GOTY $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch in physical or digital form for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This one almost never gets any more affordable than this so it’s a great time to add this RPG to your library. It takes place in “sprawling environments” atop the Bionis and Mechonis, “two titans frozen in battle.” Players engage in real-time, strategic fights “by carefully positioning characters, selecting combat arts, and executing Chain Attacks.” If you’re fan of this genre, you’ll almost certainly want this one in your collection. Just be sure to scope out this extremely rare deal on Nintendo Switch consoles live right now. Head below for more including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Demon’s Souls, It Takes Two, and more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 $20 (Reg. $24+)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $19.50 (Reg. $70)
- Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch $51 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl or Brilliant Diamond $51 ea. (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- WWE 2K 22 pre-orders now live from $60
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Plus exclusive in-game Garchomp Kimono Set
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $25 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Nintendo drops new 6 min. Pokémon Legends Arceus overview ahead of this week’s release
Apex Legends Defiance update intros Mad Maggie, Control ‘capture the flag’ LTM, more
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
Banjo-Kazooie makes triumphant return to Nintendo, but only in the Expansion Pack
Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion
Happy 30th anniversary, Kirby! Nintendo dishes up freebies and deals
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!