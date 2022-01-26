Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 Review: Great audio but falls short in comfort [Video]

Beyerdynamic’s most recent additions to its gaming lineup are the entry-level MMX 100 and MMX 150 headsets. With a simple feature set and coming in at $100 and $150 respectively, they have plenty of similar features with a few key differences. With Beyerdynamic’s rich heritage of premium audio, how do they stack up in their price range? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150: Overview

The MMX 100 and 150 are wired gaming headsets with a simple feature set. Both headsets come in two different colors and share a lot of similarities. It might be easier to describe what sets them apart, which is mainly the way they connect to a computer. The entry-level 100 uses an analog 3.5mm cable while the 150 uses a USB-A connection with the option for a console-compatible 3.5mm cable. Design, comfort, sound, and microphones are all nearly identical.

MMX 100

First, let’s talk about the MMX 100. With price reflecting the name, this $100 entry-level gaming headset from Beyerdynamic shares the same price tag as the mid-tier Razer BlackShark V2 as well as EPOS’s most affordable offering, the H3 headset. Check out our reviews of those headsets for more info.

With a detachable microphone, simple controls, and a 3.5mm cable with a console-friendly connector or a longer split 3.5mm cable, the MMX 100 is a good fit for consoles, mobile devices, and gaming on a PC.

MMX 100: Design

The design language from the MMX lineup is similar to other Beyerdynamic headphones. A round earcup has a strong aluminum yoke heading up to the headband. There is some simple but modern branding on each earcup with the Beyerdynamic logo and a small MMX 100 with an orange stripe. The headset comes in either a light matte gray or black colorway.

All of the controls are located on the left earcup. From front to back, we have a plug for the removable microphone, a 3.5mm port for the cable, a mic mute button, and a volume dial.

MMX 100: Comfort

I usually start with comfort when reviewing headphones, and this is an unfortunate place to start for the MMX 100. The padding on the earcups feels soft to the touch, but when it’s combined with the shallow depth of padding and considerable clamping force, the headphones fall short compared to the competition in comfort. The drivers feel like they are pressed against my ears, which makes it pretty tiring for longer play sessions.

I could wear them for a few hours at a time when gaming, but I noticed them and thought about them often. Some headsets are so comfortable you don’t even think about them, but the MMX lineup unfortunately doesn’t share that same experience.

Of course, comfort is very subjective. I couldn’t wear the Virtuoso RGB XT for long because of the shallow earcups, but to one of my friends, they were the most comfortable headset. Mileage will vary for others. If you have a smaller head or ears, maybe this headset will be plenty comfortable for you.

Thanks to the considerable clamping force, though, both the MMX 100 and the MMX 150 provide plenty of passive noise cancellation to help block out background noise.

One other side note here, since the cable is on the left side of the headset, I noticed a ton of cable noise any time I moved my head. This may be because of how I have my desk setup. I usually run all of my audio to the right side meaning the cable on the MMX lineup crosses my body, and every time I move even the slightest bit, I would get cable noise.

And this happened on both the 100 and the 150, but the rubbing sound was worse on the 100. The 150 was a lower frequency so it didn’t sound as scratchy. The noise on the 100, though, was pretty unbearable for me.

MMX 100: Sound

That lack of comfort is really unfortunate because when it comes to audio, Beyerdynamic is delivering a great experience. For both music and gaming, the MMX 100 delivers powerful audio that is a bit on the darker side with a noticeable emphasis on bass.

The MMX lineup is using 40mm drivers that on both headsets can deliver a massive frequency response from 5 – 30,000 Hz.

The bass is tight and impactful and seems a bit pushed forward, but it was never overpowering. Sometimes cheap entry-level gaming headsets can get muddy on the low end, but Beyerdynamic keeps things tidy with plenty of bass.

The added low-end made the headset fun for casual gaming and listening to music, but for those who want the cleanest audio for picking up small audio cues in crucial moments, the heavier bass might cause explosions to mask other audio.

In the mids, The MMX 100 sounds pretty neutral. Usually, for mids, I listen to metal tracks like “Mist” by Protest the Hero. Guitars were plenty easy to pick out and differentiate.

To me, highs are kept under control. Never harsh or overwhelming, there was plenty of detail there to pick out audio cues in any game.

Racing games like Forza Horizon 5 are an absolute blast on the Beyerdynamic MMX 100. I also played quite a bit of Battlefield 2042 and thought the headset worked well for both delivering a fun gaming experience as well as helping me pick out audio cues. I’m not the most competitive player, but there were plenty of times where I heard someone before I saw them, which helped me to get an upper hand.

Imaging on the MMX 100 was pretty impressive with some nice separation to pick out specific directions for audio cues. When playing Battlefield 2042, I never felt like I had trouble locating my opponents from directional audio cues.

MMX 100: Microphone

Beyerdynamic also nails the microphone sound on the MMX 100. Vocals come through clear with plenty of presence. It is a very natural sound. On the 100, the mic volume was pretty loud so I had to turn the microphone down in the device properties of my sound settings.

MMX 150: Design

The MMX 150 is pretty similar to the 100 in design and sound profile but can use a USB-A connection or a TRRS cable for use with controllers and mobile devices.

The headsets share a very similar design with the same color options for both. On the 150, the mic mute button is removed, but the mic can be muted by pressing in the multi-function dial instead. There is also an audio cue that signifies the mic is muted or unmuted, as well as a small red light that will turn on near the tip of the mic when it is muted.

Holding in the dial for two seconds will enable the “augmented mode,” which pipes audio from the outside into the headset. This is a handy addition if you need to be aware of your surroundings but don’t want to remove the headphones.

Augmented mode is pretty unique to a gaming headset, and while I’m used to seeing this feature on true budget wireless earbuds, it can fit a very specific need for gaming as well. Personally, I don’t think it’s necessary for me, but it may be a bonus for some gamers out there.

MMX 150: Comfort

Comfort-wise, the 150 is basically identical to the 100. It’s not a great fit for me because of the shallow earcups that press the drivers against my ears, but others might find it the right fit for them.

As I mentioned above, the cable noise is also prevalent on the MMX 150, though it is a little more muted and not as obnoxious to me.

MMX 150: Sound

The sound signature of the MMX 150 is very similar to the 100. Lows are pushed forward for a fun and full sound.

I really enjoyed the sound coming out of the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 when playing both FPS shooters like Battlefield 2042 and racing games like Forza Horizon 5. In Battlefield, the powerful low end made for exciting moments with vehicles crashing around and explosions in all directions.

Typically using a USB connection to a computer unlocks some kind of audio customization, but there isn’t any on the MMX 150.

MMX 150: Microphone

The microphone on the MMX 150 sounds just as good as the 100 if not a little bit better. It sounds like there is a little more body and presence for a full-sounding voice. It is quite a bit quieter than the 100 though. At 100% volume in device properties of my sound settings, it’s about the same volume as the 100 at 50% volume.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s a shame that the comfort isn’t there on the Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 because the sound is clear, powerful, and a lot of fun. Typically gaming headsets are worn for multiple hours at a time so finding one that is a comfortable fit is pretty vital. In this price range, there are some great-sounding comfortable headsets like the popular BlackShark V2 lineup and the Epos H3. They might not have the same fun sound with a emphasis on the low end, but they won’t make you want to take the headset off because it’s pressed against your ears.

If you need some specific features, though, like the “augmented mode,” and you like the fit of a smaller headset, then the MMX 150 from Beyerdynamic might be the perfect fit for you.

