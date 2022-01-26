New Crysis game is under development as Crytek seeks to continue the franchise

Crysis is a franchise for the ages. Back in April 2020, we got our first glimpse at Crysis Remastered, a complete reimagining of the fabled title that originally was released 15 years ago. However, Crysis Remastered didn’t truly bring any new content, instead, it just refreshed what already was. The Crytek team is ready to change that up though, as a Crysis 4 is now under development. The current title is still a work-in-progress, but at the same time, it would remain in line with the other games that have been released. What all do we know about Crysis 4? Head below for more details.

But can it run Crysis…4?

The Crytek team took to its blog today to announce that Crysis 4 is in development, but the details other than that are slim. The Crytek CEO, Avni Yerli, is the author of the post and goes on to say “We are so pleased and excited to bring this news to you, and we really can’t wait to reveal more details about what lies ahead.”

Crysis 4 is in the early stages of development, so there’s not a whole lot of news to share. The team really is just trying to let the community know that they’re listening to feedback and actively working on the upcoming title. The team wants to get everyone involved with the development of Crysis 4, as well. They’ll be releasing more details as the months and year goes on, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated as the news drops.

We do, however, have a trailer that showcases a bit of what we can expect. It’s only 46 seconds long, but by the looks of it, the sun has exploded and cities are beginning to crumble. Outside of that, the minerals and rocks that fell to the ground rise up to form DNA and then combine together to create a 4. At the end of the trailer, we’re shown two simple sentences, “Join the journey.” and “Become the hero.”

9to5Toys’ take

Crysis is a title that has won gamers’ hearts the world over for a decade and a half. For ages, the quote heard by many was “But can it run Crysis?” because of how advanced the graphics were, and the Crytek team held true to that standard when releasing Crysis Remastered. Now that they’re working on a completely new storyline, which doesn’t have anything nostalgic to relate to, I can only imagine how much the upcoming game will make graphics cards cry.

While I was never a huge Crysis fan when it was out, it’s hard to deny how much it pushed the gaming community and developers forward after it was released, and I see Crysis 4 doing much of the same once it launches. What do you think Crysis 4 has in store for us? I’d love to know!

