‘Can it run Crysis?’ The answer is yes as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is finally available

“Can it play Crysis?” has new meaning now that the Remastered Trilogy is finally available for both previous- and next-generation consoles, as well as PC. Sold as a bundle, you’ll find that this kit includes Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 – all remastered for modern platforms. So what can you expect from the Crysis Remastered Collection, and how can it be played? Keep reading to find out more.

But can it play Crysis? The answer is yes

Crysis has always been a challenging game for computers or consoles to play at high settings. When Crysis Remastered was first announced in April of last year, the thought of it coming to Switch as well as other platforms and PC was interesting. Now that next-generation consoles are out, you’ll be able to play Crysis Remastered on basically every platform.

It’s launching on PlayStation 5/4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. That’s right, GeForce NOW. This means that whether you’ve been able to pick up a newer graphics card or not, you’ll be able to play Crysis Remastered with ease.

What exactly is Crysis and why should you care about it 14 years later?

While we took a bit of a closer look at the game last year, a quick overview is this. Crysis 1 had its start as a simple rescue mission, though you do end up getting much more involved. Essentially, the battleground is at the foot of a new war as aliens swarm over a North Korean island chain. You’ve got a Nanosuit allowing you to become invisible to stalk the enemy, boost your strength, or act as armor. It sounds like a blast, and while I didn’t play the original, I’m stoked for the remaster here.

9to5Toys’ Take

As mentioned above, I’ve yet to dive into the world of Crysis, but I’m excited to do that now that the Remastered Collection is out. From its upgraded graphics to redone controls, it’s something that gamers young and old will enjoy. Plus, if it’s a favorite of yours, being able to take it anywhere with Switch or GeForce NOW is also a really nice addition to the game.

While I wish developers would continue to come out with new IP and games, when a remaster is done well, it’s normally worth the wait. I’ve not played the Remastered Trilogy yet, but from everything we’ve seen, it looks to be a solid rebuild all around.

