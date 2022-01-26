February PlayStation Plus free games: Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, UFC 4, more

After seeing Dirt 5, Deep Rock Galactic, and Persona 5 Strikers last month, Sony has unveiled the February PlayStation Plus free games. Taking to its official PlayStation Blog, we now know subscribers to its PlayStation Plus service will be privy to free copies of EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition, and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure starting next month. Head below for more details.

February PlayStation Plus free games

As always, you’ll need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to redeem the February PlayStation Plus free games, but they will remain part of your library for as long as your memberships is active. These titles will join the ranks starting on February 1, 2022, which means you have until then to claim the aforementioned January titles.

PlayStation 4 gamers will soon be able to score the full version of EA Sports UFC 4 that typically sells for around $20 on Amazon and the full $60 via PSN, while PlayStation 5 owners can grab the roller coaster sim Planet Coaster: Console Edition that usually sells for $50 on the PlayStation Store. But the real headliner for the February PlayStation Plus free games is the regularly $10 Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure that is great setup for the upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. More details on this one below.

More on Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep:

Play Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, then pre-order its full-size follow-up Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands! Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot!

