January PlayStation Plus free games now live: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, more

Your January PlayStation Plus free games are now live. After seeing some notable titles last month, including Godfall: Challenger Edition, Mortal Shell, and LEGO DC Super-Villains, PlayStation Plus members are being treated with three new freebies they can add to their game library starting right now. Alongside Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic on PlayStation 4 and 5, we are also getting a free copy of Persona 5 Strikers on Sony’s previous-generation console. You’ll find all of the details you need down below the fold.

January PlayStation Plus free games:

The January PlayStation Plus free games are now live and up for the taking until Tuesday, February 1, 2022. As per usual, these are completely free games with no strings attached and will remain as such for as long as your PlayStation Plus membership is live.

The 1-4 player co-op FPS Deep Rock Galactic typically fetches $30 on PSN, while the off-road racer Dirt 5 goes for $60 in digital form and more like $36 on Amazon. This month’s headliner, Persona 5 Strikers, sees the “Phantom Thieves strike back against the corruption overtaking cities across Japan” and typically sells for $60 on PSN or $35 in physical form. All three of which are now available via the PlayStation Store on your console.

More details from Sony:

Let’s start the New Year’s celebrations off early with the announcement of the trio of PlayStation Plus games you’ll be able to enjoy on Tuesday, January 4. Available to add to your game library until Tuesday, February 1 are Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic. Remember: you’ve until the end of Monday January 3 to add not only Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super Villains and Mortal Shell to your game library, but also the three bonus PS VR games**: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition and Until You Fall.

