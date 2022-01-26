Assemble both of LEGO’s Boba Fett and Darth Vader helmets at $107 ($130 value)

On this fine Book of Boba Fett Wednesday, Zavvi is currently discounting a pair of LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets when bundled together. Right now, adding both the LEGO Boba Fett and Darth Vader Helmets to your cart will drop the price to $106.99 shipped. For comparison, that’s down from the usual $130 going rate, within $3 of the combined all-time lows from Black Friday, and the best value we’ve seen since. Both of these Star Wars kits assemble over 8-inch tall models of two iconic characters from The Empire Strikes Back. You’ll have your choice between building the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunters or the iconic Sith Lord. Both come packed with plenty of authentic details, not to mention a display stand with plaque to complete the build. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look as to why Boba Fett is worth adding to your collection, as well as our look into what Darth Vader brings to the table. Head below for even more.

Though a much more affordable way to bring some LEGO Boba Fett action to your collection would be grabbing the recently-released version of the character’s starship. Whether you call it by the ship’s name of Slave 1 or its Firespray class identifier, this 593-piece creation delivers quite the notable little model at $50 that we wrote home about in our hands-on review.

Though for the latest LEGO renditions of the galaxy’s most fearsome bounty hunter, we just recently exclusively reported on the upcoming Boba Fett’s Palace set slated to launch in March. Arriving with over 700 pieces and seven minifigures, our full report details what to expect from the set ahead of its actual announcement.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet features:

Build and display a LEGO clone of one of the galaxy’s deadliest bounty hunters with this Boba Fett Helmet (75277) model kit! It’s a super LEGO Star Wars gift idea for adult fans and offers a testing challenge for experienced LEGO builders, with the familiar shape and authentic details of the helmet beautifully recreated using LEGO bricks. This LEGO Boba Fett collectible has a base with a nameplate to display it at home, in the office or wherever else you like in the galaxy.

