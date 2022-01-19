LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace reportedly launching in March with nearly 800 pieces and 7 minifigs

As the LEGO Group’s plans for Star Wars in 2022 begin shaping up following the release of new sets to start the year, today we can report on what to expect from one of the theme’s upcoming creations. The long-rumored LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace 75326 will be launching come March, and it is slated to stack up to nearly 800 pieces while including seven minifigures. Head below for everything we know so far.

Boba Fett’s Palace joining LEGO Star Wars lineup in March

After our report from the end of last year that detailed what to expect from the LEGO Star Wars 2022 lineup and beyond, 9to5Toys can now report on what to expect from one of the wave’s most anticipated sets. Right out of its appearance in the popular Disney+ series, Boba Fett’s Palace will be launching come early spring.

As a quick recap of what we’ve already been able to confirm, the LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace build will clock in with a $99.99 price tag and as set number 75326. It will stack up to 792 pieces, and we can now also report that it will be arriving on March 1. Though before we dive any deeper, it’s worth flagging this for minor spoilers. So if you haven’t caught up on The Mandalorian or the Book of Boba Fett, you’ve been warned.

MOC courtesy of Reddit user OldStoneGrey

Right off the bat, we can note that the latest rendition of the palace will have its theming mixed between both of the aforementioned Disney+ shows. LEGO designers often times don’t receive that much intel about the actual content of the sets they have to release, so many of the included minifigures will be from the post-credits scene of The Mandalorian season two. But more on that in a second.

As for the actual build, the LEGO Group is taking a creative approach to Boba Fett’s Palace. The set will be divided into three different sections, in a move that harks back to the very first Jabba’s Palace from 2003. Of these, the main section will be the throne room, which is then flanked by a seating area on the left and an entrance with staircase on the right.

It’s worth noting that unlike the previous LEGO Jabba’s Palace, Boba Fett’s version in set 75326 won’t include a roof for the build. This is likely a result of backlash the LEGO Group originally received for recreating the look of Istanbul’s sacred Hagia Sophia monument, which the palace can be said to resemble. With that avoided, it seems the part count can be used on filling out the set with some nice details.

Those holding out hope for a Rancor will be disappointed to hear that the set will not include one. There was speculation for awhile that a brick-built version of the creature would be included rather than a molded one, but it seems like the LEGO Group is just opting to exclude one entirely come March.

Slated to include seven minifigures

But now it’s onto the minifigures, of which 9to5Toys can report there will be seven characters in total. First up, and fittingly for the set’s namesake, you’ll find Boba Fett decked out in the refreshed armor introduced with the LEGO Slave 1 last fall. That’s alongside Fennec Shand, as well, who ditches the helmet we saw from her debut in the last year’s Imperial Light Cruiser for a braided hairpiece. We also have confirmation that there will be a single Gamorrean Guard to complete Fett’s entourage. So while not entirely accurate to the series, it will at least be a nice inclusion.

Where things depart from the Book of Boba Fett theming is the rest of the minifigures. As we noted above, the set will be splitting its theming between both of the Disney+ shows, and the rest of the characters are right out of The Mandalorian season two post-credits scene.

Most notably, we’ll be getting a new version of Bib Fortuna, the previous crime boss who had staked their claim to Jabba’s Palace before Boba Fett. The headpiece used to pull off the characters unusual look is updated from what we last saw nearly a decade ago, and it fits with all of the weight that he put on following Return of the Jedi.

That’s alongside a Quarren, which will be a first for LEGO Star Wars for 2022. Not to mention, a brick-built version of Rystáll Sant and an unnamed Weequay to round out the set.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As the final pieces begin falling into place on what to expect from the upcoming Boba Fett’s Palace set, there’s certainly a lot to be excited about this time around from LEGO. Though builders who are familiar with the previous Jabba’s Palace are definitely going to want to keep their expectations in check.

This rendition is shaping up to be a much different approach to recreating the iconic Tatooine dwelling. And just because it isn’t going for the same focus on displayability shouldn’t take away from what the LEGO Group is actually delivering.

If anything, I am pretty happy with the change up. It’s nice to see the LEGO Group trying new things even when adapting the same source material as we’ve seen in the past. Especially after all of last year’s remakes that were effectively smaller re-releases of past kits, I am thrilled that there is an effort to keep things fresh.

Will include the same minifigure as last year’s Slave 1

Otherwise, the minifigure selection is shaping up to be one of the more compelling aspects of the set. All of the exclusives will certainly steal the spotlight, but having Boba Fett and Fennec in a single set at the $100 price point is going to be a big draw for builders.

The biggest thing that remains to be seen for the LEGO Boba Fett’s Palace 75326 set is whether or not we get a brick-built Rancor, or one at all. There’s plenty of pieces to work with for the LEGO Group to make that happen, though I suppose all that’s really left is to see what they have in-store come March for ourselves.

