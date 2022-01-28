Trainers can now score PowerA Poké Ball and Pikachu Switch Cases up to 29% off from $20

Alongside the new HORI gear, we spotted a notable deal for trainers exploring the Hisui region for the first time today in Pokémon Legends Arceus. Amazon is now offering the PowerA Poké Ball Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The Pikachu version is also marked down to $21.80 Prime shipped. Regularly between $28 and $30, this is as much as 29% off the going rate, matching the all-time low on the Poké Ball (within about $2 on Pikachu), and the best we can find. The Pokémon-themed cases feature vibrant designs alongside compatibility with all Nintendo Switch models, a rubberized handle, and dual zipper pulls. The molded interior has a soft lining, mesh Joy-Con storage, a padded screen-protector for your console, and six game card slots. More details below.

Pokémon Legends Arceus has finally arrived for trainers everywhere starting today. It is already on sale for $50 for folks that haven’t picked it up yet and you’ll find even more PowerA Switch accessory deals on tap in yesterday’s roundup. Those include controllers and additional cases starting from $12 Prime shipped right here.

As we mentioned above, HORI has unleashed a new line of Pokémon Legends Arceus accessories including themed Split Pad Pro, a vault case, and a sort of sling pack for your console as well. You can get a closer look at the new gear in our coverage right here and find the rest of today’s Switch game deals in this morning’s roundup.

More on the PowerA Poké Ball Carrying Case:

Durable outer shell with rubberized handle and dual zipper pulls

Molded interior with soft lining and mesh Joy-Con storage fits either system

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for six game cards

Game case Officially Licensed from Nintendo and the Pokemon company International

