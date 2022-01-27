PowerA Switch controllers from $12: Heroic Link, matte black, wireless, more up to 41% off

We are now tracking a host of PowerA Switch accessory deals starting from $12. Amazon is now offering the PowerA Heroic Link Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for $16.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $28, this is as much as 41% in savings and within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Bringing a striking green and mint design with the hero of Hyrule splayed across the front, this is a Nintendo Pro Controller-style gamepad at a much more affordable price. Alongside the detachable 10-foot USB cable, it provides a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as mappable back buttons, and more in an officially licensed package. Head below for additional PowerA Switch accessory deals. 

In the list below, you’ll find a host of ongoing deals on PowerA Switch gear, some of which are even lower now, alongside a few new price drops. 

More Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

On the eve of the new Pokémon Legends Arceus hitting store shelves, we are already tracking the lowest price ever on pre-orders. Plus, you can get all fo the details on the pre-sale bonuses and the like in our previous feature. You’ll also want to check out the rest of today’s best Switch game deals right here

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch combines beauty and performance. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly quickly so you don’t miss a second of action, plug your headset into the 3.5mm audio jack for stereo sound and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB-C cable and the PowerA Two-Year Warranty. 

