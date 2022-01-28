Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $50, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering a solid day discount on Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can now score the latest entry in the series at $49.94 shipped, down $10 from the regular price tag and the lowest price we have tracked. The Amazon listing is still at $55 for comparison. We have now updated our Pokémon Legends Arceus launch day post with this offer where you’ll also find some interesting new accessories and collectibles for the game. Legends Arceus brings some brand new mechanics to the long-running series alongside an open-world format and a cast of new characters. Taking players back to the Sinnoh region (or the Hisui region as it is known in game), it is a sort of origin story for the people and creatures of this area and has already received generally great reviews across the board. Head below for more including the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mortal Kombat 11, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $6 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- The Sinking City eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox digitial Lunar New Year Sale up to 80% off
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Control Ultimate Edition Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $42 (Reg. $60+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- FIFA 22 Switch Legacy Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $16 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition PSN $19.50 (Reg. $70)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut $30 (Reg. $40)
- This War of Mine: Complete eShop $3.50 (Reg. $40)
- Children of Morta eShop $8.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Gardens Between $5 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $17 (Reg. $25+)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection PSN from $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Games Under $20 via PSN sale
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Target
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $8 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $23 (Reg. $40+)
- Hades physical $20 (Reg. $30)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
Apex Legends Defiance launch trailer gives us a glimpse at Mad Maggie’s abilities
Get a look at Boba Fett in action as unreleased footage of Star Wars 1313 surfaces online
New Crysis game is under development as Crytek seeks to continue the franchise
Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe
Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask is coming to Switch Online next month
Check out the special edition Lunar New Year Xbox Series S console design
SteamDB currently claims under 100 titles will be ‘compatible’ with Steam Deck at launch
Microsoft about to acquire Activision Blizzard and all its franchises for $68.7 billion
