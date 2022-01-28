Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $50, Guardians of the Galaxy $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering a solid day discount on Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can now score the latest entry in the series at $49.94 shipped, down $10 from the regular price tag and the lowest price we have tracked. The Amazon listing is still at $55 for comparison. We have now updated our Pokémon Legends Arceus launch day post with this offer where you’ll also find some interesting new accessories and collectibles for the game. Legends Arceus brings some brand new mechanics to the long-running series alongside an open-world format and a cast of new characters. Taking players back to the Sinnoh region (or the Hisui region as it is known in game), it is a sort of origin story for the people and creatures of this area and has already received generally great reviews across the board. Head below for more including the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Mortal Kombat 11, Untitled Goose Game, and much more.

