PowerA’s Silver Pikachu Nintendo Switch Controller hits all-time low at $17 (39% off), more

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Pikachu Black & Silver Enhanced Wired Nintendo Switch Controller for $17.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this is 39% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This wired Switch gamepad is officially licensed by Nintendo and works with all Switch models alongside the slick black and silver Pokémon design. This one provides a more traditional button layout with a pair of back-mounted controls offering up custom-mapping options. Anti-friction thumbstick rings, a built-in 3.5mm headset jack, and an extended 2-year limited warranty are included here as well. More PowerA offers below.

Alongside price drops on the PowerA Poké Ball and Pikachu Switch Cases at up to 29% off, there are a host of ongoing Nintendo Switch accessories marked down in the list below. You’ll find a few new offers and some even lower price drops as well:

While you’ll find all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals in this morning’s roundup, we also covered the latest model PDP Switch controllers and cases designed to match the black and white OLED model console. They start from $20 Prime shipped and you can get a closer look at them right here.

More on the PowerA Enhanced Pikachu Black & Silver controller:

Wired controller with intuitive button layout plus Two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Embedded anti-friction Rings for smooth thumbstick control plus Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming

3.5mm stereo audio jack plus Includes 10ft (3m) USB cable

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite plus Two-year limited warranty

