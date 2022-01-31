Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros U $36.50, Pokemon Legends Arceus $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $36.50 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is a few cents below our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. If you haven’t added this 2D Mario adventure to your Switch library, now’s a great time to do so. Just $1.50 more than the holiday pricing last year, this one brings a variety of characters from the Mushroom Kingdom with differing mechanics and attributes. Another highlight here is the playable Toadette and Nabbit characters that make the game slightly easier for the younger or less experienced members of your family alongside couch co-op action and three additional gameplay modes: Boost Rush, Challenges, and Coin Battle. Head below for more including Pokemon Legends: Arceus back down at $50, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Mortal Kombat 11, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more.

