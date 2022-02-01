Get rid of pet stains now that Bissell’s carpet and upholstery Spot Pro is marked down to $145

Amazon is now offering the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner for $145.09 shipped. Regularly $175 or more, this one goes for as much at Walmart and over $228 at Wayfair. This is the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in well over a year with at least $30 in savings. This model is specifically designed to remove annoying pet stains from “carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.” It combines suction and scrubbing action that provides “professional-style results” to refresh your space for the new year. It also ships with a 3-inch stain trapper tool and two trial-size Pet Pro Oxy Eliminator formulas. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart. More details below.

You can also opt for an upright model for even less, like this Bissell TurboClean PowerBrush Pet Carpet Cleaner at just over $101 shipped via Amazon. This one can go for as much as $113 and provides a similar experience in an upright form-factor, but it will be a bit tougher to deal with upholstery and the car’s interior.

Over on the vacuum side, we have some great deals live on Roborock and Anker robotic solutions. But this morning we also spotted the eufy H11 Pure Cordless Hand Vacuum matching the holiday price at $29.50. Regularly $50 or more, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the modern solution with built-in ozone purification.

More on the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner:

Every Bissell purchase helps save pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell pet foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.

Our most powerful portable spot and stain cleaner for carpets, stairs, upholstery, auto interiors, and more.

Combines superior suction, scrubbing action and professional cleaning solution to remove stubborn pet stains, embedded dirt and more.

