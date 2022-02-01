After last yearâ€™s Infintity Gauntlet, the LEGO Group is back today with yet another iconic relic from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time around, builders will be able to assemble a life-size version of Thorâ€™s iconic hammer, MjÃ¶lnir. With nearly 1,000 included pieces, you can get a first look at the set ahead of going up for pre-order down below.

LEGO Thorâ€™s hammer set launching in March

Entering as set 75209, the new LEGO Thorâ€™s hammer marks only the third entry into the buildable helmet or weapon line from the MCU side of things. Previously there was the Iron Man helmet and then last yearâ€™s gold Infinity Gauntlet, and now fans of the God of Thunder will be able to get in on the action.

Stacking up to 979 pieces, the LEGO Thorâ€™s hammer set is comprised mainly of light gray bricks. So unfortunately the same chromed look found on Thanosâ€™s signature weapon isnâ€™t carrying over to MjÃ¶lnir for the latest LEGO Marvel set. That trade-off likely comes at the expense of creating a life-size rendition of the hammer, which is much larger than any other brick-built prop produced by LEGO from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars, or really any other theme for that matter.

As you can see from the photo below, the LEGO Group at least was able to get the grip of the hammer correct. While not actually leather, because weâ€™re still talking about LEGO bricks after all, the alternating brown and gray color scheme really pulls off the desired look.

Alongside the actual MjÃ¶lnir, the LEGO Group has also built in a little minifigure display that can be removed from the side of the hammer. It includes Thor as well as the play-scale Infinity Gauntlet and some other details. Though the more interesting aspect of the display piece is that the kit rests on a little stone-like section for the hammer to rest on. It gives it more of a collectible stance, and features a printed name plate to round out the display-worthy status.

Slated to be a Target exclusive, the new LEGO Thorâ€™s hammer set is likely going to enter with a $99.99 price tag. It will officially launch in March and should be going up for pre-order via Target shortly today.

9to5Toysâ€™ Take:

As great as it is to finally see more relics from the MCU in LEGO form, I canâ€™t help but feel like the Thorâ€™s hammer is a bit of a miss. The entire build is quite basic compared to what weâ€™ve seen from other sets of this nature, forging to include the weaponâ€™s signature inscription. I suppose my opinion could change once we get a better look at the set, but in the meantime I think this will likely be a pass for me.

