Eve Room keeps tabs on temps, humidity, and air quality with HomeKit at $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is now offering the Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor for $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low of 30% off while beating previous mentions by $10. Whether you’re looking to supplement an existing smart thermostat with some hyper local readings or want to get a better idea of your home’s air quality, Eve Room delivers with HomeKit support out of the box. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

While this isn’t the all-new version with Thread, today’s sale is about as notable as it gets and makes for a great way to upgrade your smart home while Amazon is clearing out previous-generation stock. Today’s deal is made even better when you look at the Eve Weather monitor, which sells for $10 more and can’t track as many stats as the lead deal.

As for other gear to refresh your Siri setup, we’re still tracking a 25% price cut on the Eve Flare portable RGB lamp at $75. That’s alongside a collection of refurbished Philips Hue lights and accessories that went on sale earlier in the week and are still up for grabs. Delivering some more affordable and varied offerings starting at $16, you’ll find HomeKit smart bulbs, motion sensors, and more.

Eve Room HomeKit Air Quality Monitor features:

Indoor air can be five times more polluted than outdoors. But with Eve Room – the award-winning, Apple HomeKit-enabled air quality monitor – you and your loved ones can breathe clean, feel safe, and live healthy. Every day. Furniture, appliances, toys. Cooking, grooming, cleaning. Almost everything produces VOCs – volatile organic compounds – even humans. When contained indoors, VOC emissions quickly rise to harmful levels.

